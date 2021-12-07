B/R's 2021 College Football All-American Teams

0 of 8

All-American season has arrived!

The annual tradition of recognizing the best college football players is back with a distinct Alabama, Georgia and―wait for it―Cincinnati flavor in 2021. All three College Football Playoff-bound programs have multiple All-American choices, even accounting for more than half of the defensive selections.

Additionally, the Big Ten is well-represented on the list. Big-name players like Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III and Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum all made the cut.

Bleacher Report's college football crew―David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard―all voted to shape our 2021 All-American team.