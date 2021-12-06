College Bowl Picks 2021-22: Predictions for Biggest Matchups After Poll Release

0 of 3

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The intriguing college football bowl matchups start with the Group of Five clashes in mid-December and end with some fantastic Power Five showdowns on Dec. 30 and 31 and Jan. 1.

The top Power Five clashes go further than the two College Football Playoff matchups. There are seven bowls outside of the playoff that feature two Top 25 teams.

One of the most fascinating ranked matchups opens up the New Year's Eve slate, as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons offense does battle with the Texas A&M Aggies defense.

One day later, another SEC West team has a tricky game, this time against the Big 12 champion when the Ole Miss Rebels face the Baylor Bears.

You do not have to wait until New Year's Eve for a matchup of heavy hitters. The second day of bowl season features a heavyweight Group of Five battle in the Boca Raton Bowl.

The full schedule for all 42 bowl games can be found here.