Bowl Games 2021-22: TV Schedule and Predictions for Top Matchups

0 of 4

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Either Alabama is going to win the national championship for the second year in a row, or another program is going to win its first title of the College Football Playoff era. But for the latter scenario to happen, somebody will need to knock off the Crimson Tide.

By winning the SEC championship, Alabama secured the No. 1 seed in the CFP for the 2021 season. It will now look to become the first team to repeat as national champions since it achieved the feat in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Michigan (No. 2 seed) and Cincinnati (No. 4) are both in the playoff for the first time, while Georgia (No. 3) is making its second CFP appearance and first since the 2017 season. The Bearcats will be looking to upset the Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl, while the Wolverines and Bulldogs will face off in the Orange Bowl.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the New Year's Six bowl matchups, along with predictions for each.