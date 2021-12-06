3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 13 Win

0 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins continue to roll and might march their way into the postseason. Miami picked up its fifth consecutive victory on Sunday, a 20-9 win over the New York Giants.

At 6-7, the Dolphins are still a long shot to make the playoffs. However, they have come a long way from their 1-7 start to the season. Two of Miami's last three opponents (the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans) have winning records, but the Dolphins carry a ton of momentum into the Week 14 bye.

And that's the biggest takeaway from Miami's latest win. The Dolphins appeared dead in the water five weeks ago, but they're still playing meaningful games in December.

Here's what else we learned during Miami's Week 13 win against New York.