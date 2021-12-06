B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 14

0 of 7

Ever since Nebraska and Illinois kicked off on Aug. 28, the 2021 college football season has built toward this weekend.

Twenty teams competing for 10 championships. Four spots in the College Football Playoff at stake. And in a season stacked with stunning results, the underdogs finished in style. Six of the 10 underdogs won outright, instead of not simply covering the spread.

Fortunately for our sanity, however, the results actually shaped a crystal-clear CFP picture. Alabama ended Georgia's unbeaten year, but Baylor's upset of Oklahoma State prevented any controversy about which programs made the playoff.

We're looking back at the exciting weekend and dishing out the final set of rotating awards before bowl season.

Every Monday throughout the season, B/R has distributed a handful of awards. Some review the previous weekend's slate, and others preview what's coming up.