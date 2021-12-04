Bowl Predictions 2021: Full Projections for CFP Final and More Top Games

2 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Georgia, Michigan and Cincinnati should all get into the College Football Playoff by winning their respective conference titles. Each of the three is ranked in the top four, and it's hard to imagine any would fall if victorious Saturday.

The Bulldogs face the toughest challenge considering they are taking on Alabama. They need to reverse recent history because they haven't defeated the Crimson Tide since 2007 and have lost each of the previous six meetings between the programs.

The Wolverines are taking on Iowa, which appeared to be a Big Ten front-runner early in the season before losing back-to-back games to Purdue and Wisconsin in October. Michigan should win handily, but Iowa may keep it close for a bit.

The Bearcats are getting close to becoming the first Group of Five school to reach the CFP, but first they need to beat Houston in the AAC Championship Game. Cincinnati has rolled through most of its conference competition, and Saturday's matchup shouldn't be much different.

While those three teams should then be easy picks for the CFP field, the selection committee will have to decide which other program should join them. If Alabama loses to Georgia, it is likely to miss out given no two-loss team has reached the playoff before.

Oklahoma State could make it an easy decision if it beats Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Cowboys are 11-1 and ranked No. 5.

Things will get more difficult for the selection committee if Oklahoma State loses, but that won't be an issue. The Cowboys beat the Bears earlier this season, and they will do so again with the Big 12 title on the line, securing the first CFP berth in program history in the process.

Prediction: 1. Georgia; 2. Michigan; 3. Cincinnati; 4. Oklahoma State.