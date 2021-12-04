Winners and Losers from Week 14 of College Football

1 of 10

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

No matter what else happened on Saturday, Cincinnati has played its way into the College Football Playoff.

After the Bearcats' statement win over Houston, anything else would be a travesty and an egregious mistake by the playoff committee.

They had to wring hands for a half against the Cougars, but with so much in grasp and on the cusp of history, the Bearcats stormed out of the locker room at halftime and showed just how well-coached and talented they truly are.

Coach Luke Fickell's team made all the necessary adjustments on its way to a 35-20 victory in the AAC championship game at Nippert Stadium in the most significant game in the conference's history.

Leading by a solitary point exiting halftime, Cincinnati orchestrated a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in less than 3 minutes to open the third quarter and give itself a bit of breathing room. Then came the game's biggest play.

On Houston's first offensive play of the third quarter, Clayton Tune dropped back to throw and failed to see linebacker Joel Dublanko settling down over the middle. Dublanko leapt and intercepted the ball and returned it nine yards to the 23-yard line, setting up a touchdown two plays later.

Suddenly, the Bearcats had a 15-point lead less than 4 minutes into the second half, and their home stadium with more than 40,000 screaming fans was raucous.

They added another third-quarter touchdown, and a Cougars team that had just one loss and had been solid on both sides of the ball all year was suddenly out of answers. Cincinnati's defense was awesome with eight sacks and 12 tackles for a loss as it looked every bit like a playoff team.

Cincinnati rode that burst for a cruise-control win, and with Oklahoma State losing and Notre Dame not playing, there should be no doubt it punched its playoff ticket in the process, becoming the first-ever Group of Five participant in college football's final four.