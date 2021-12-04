Bowl Projections 2021: Predictions for CFP Championship and Biggest Matchups

0 of 4

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It's been a wild and wildly entertaining college football season thus far. As we head into Championship Week, plenty is left to be decided. However, the College Football Playoff (CFP) Committee seems close to setting the field for the 2021-22 season.

Once again, fans will be treated to a four-team playoff—a format that may exist for the foreseeable future. A 12-team playoff has been proposed, but movement toward playoff expansion continues to stall. Another conference took place on Wednesday, but no decision was reached on when or how to expand the collegiate postseason.

"We aren't done," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. "I wish we were. There's no way to dance around it: We are working our way through hard issues and we disagree."

Expansion wasn't going to occur this year, of course, and while it's fun to think about how a 12-team field would shape up this December, teams are vying for those top four spots.

How might the 2022 College Football Playoffs look? Here, we'll dive into some predictions for the field and for some of the biggest non-playoff bowl games. First, though, let's examine the biggest games from this weekend's schedule.