Ranking the Best Alabama Teams in the Last 10 Years

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Love 'em or hate 'em, no college football program has defined the last decade more than the Alabama Crimson Tide.

From the 2011 season through the 2020 campaign, the SEC powerhouse earned six division and conference titles. And, most notably, the Nick Saban-led teams brought five national championships back to Tuscaloosa during this incredible stretch.

While waiting to determine where the 2021 squad fits, we're looking back at the last 10 years of Alabama football.

The order is subjective, but team accomplishments—SEC and national titles, win-loss records, etc.—are the most important factors. Statistical performance is also considered.