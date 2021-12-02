College Football Playoff 2021: Breaking Down Format, Bowl Predictions and More

2 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Georgia has to do one thing to secure the No. 1 seed in the CFP: Beat Alabama on Saturday.

Even if the Bulldogs lose the SEC Championship Game, they could still make the playoff, considering how well they've played the majority of the season and the fact that they'd still have only one loss. But they're going to need to take down the Crimson Tide to secure the top seed.

Alabama has won its past six meetings with Georgia, which hasn't defeated the Crimson Tide since 2007. But this should be the Bulldogs' best chance since then, considering how dominant their defense has been. It ranks first in the country in points (6.92) and total yards allowed (230.8) per game.

While Alabama's offense may be more difficult to stop—especially because it's led by quarterback Bryce Young, a Heisman Trophy front-runner—Georgia's defense will pose a challenge. It was just last week that the Tide were shut down by Auburn's defense for nearly four full quarters before rallying from behind for a four-overtime victory.

It should be an entertaining battle for the SEC title, but Georgia is at a different level than it's been in recent years. Expect the Bulldogs to take down the Crimson Tide and remain at the top for the final CFP rankings.

With Alabama losing, that will open the door for a team currently ranked outside of the top four to capture a CFP berth. The most likely beneficiary is Oklahoma State, which is ranked at No. 5 heading into its Big 12 Championship matchup against Baylor.

The Cowboys are 11-1 and have won straight games following their impressive victory over rival Oklahoma last weekend. Oklahoma State already beat Baylor once this season (a 24-14 victory on Oct. 2), and if it can do that again, it could reach the CFP for the first time in program history.

Baylor should keep things close, but Oklahoma State will get the job done, knowing how much could be on the line. And that will earn the Cowboys a semifinal matchup against Georgia on New Year's Eve.