Ranking the Best CFB Conference Championship Games of the Last 10 Years

John Bazemore/Associated Press

It's conference championship week, and several teams will be looking to make a lasting statement on the College Football Playoff selection committee. The biggest matchup is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. Both teams have legitimate playoff chances, but if the Tide lose, that would likely cost them their semifinal hopes.

Elsewhere, No. 2 Michigan will meet No. 13 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, No. 4 Cincinnati will face off against No. 21 Houston for the AAC title and No. 5 Oklahoma State will battle No. 9 Baylor for the Big 12 crown.

Thanks to the committee's value placed on teams playing in and winning conference championship games, these matchups have added importance.

But even before the playoff came along in 2014, conference championship games have made for some great contests. Let's run through the best conference championship games from the last 10 years. The criteria used for this included memorable games that fans will likely remember, overall good quality of games from start to finish, and games with late-game drama. Games that had second-half comebacks and/or went into overtime certainly fit that. National-title ramifications had no bearing on the rankings, but a lot of these games had serious playoff or BCS bowl implications.

Who knows, maybe we could see another great game this weekend.