NBA Power Rankings: Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors Battling for Top Spot

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

After nearly a month with the Golden State Warriors holding the top spot like it was 2015-16, the Phoenix Suns are charging for No. 1.

And while those two and a handful of Eastern Conference teams have seemingly separated themselves from the field, the rest of the league appears deadlocked in a kind of parity that's unusual for the NBA.

There are 13 teams with winning percentages between .450 and .550. And that massive logjam in the middle of the league means everyone, with the possible exception of a few full-fledged tankers, is still in the hunt—at least for a play-in berth.

For years, the NBA was dominated by superteams. Championships almost felt like foregone conclusions. Now, it feels like we're in the middle of an era with more talent than ever, and with more talent shared among the entire league than we've seen in years.