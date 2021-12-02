3 Takeaways from 76ers' November Performance

1 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

For three weeks it seemed like the Sixers might enjoy enough success to survive their lengthy staredown with Simmons and his potential trade suitors.

Turns out, being without a 25-year-old All-Star is kind of a big deal. After opening the month with four consecutive wins to make its record 8-2, Philadelphia closed it with a 3-8 mark that saw breakdown on both ends of the court.

Breakdowns which Simmons or whatever he would bring back in a trade could help hide.

His shooting woes are well-documented, but he is a difference-making defender and distributor. He was the squad's second-best player just last season, when it paced the Eastern Conference in wins and posted its highest winning percentage since Allen Iverson was leading the charge.

If the 76ers have any desire to significantly compete this season, something needs to happen with Simmons. While that obviously doesn't mean panic-trading him for 50 cents on the dollar, reasonable offers should all be considered, even if they fall short of the franchise's biggest dreams.