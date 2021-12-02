3 Takeaways from Celtics' November Performance

0 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After wobbling out of the gate to open the 2021-22 NBA season, the Boston Celtics needed some recovery time.

That's exactly what November provided.

Fresh off a 2-4 showing in October, the Shamrocks went 9-6 with November's eighth-best net rating. The offense still hasn't fully clicked, and the injury bug has thrown a few curveballs, but this team's potential is starting to show.

There were several lessons learned over the last calendar month, so let's dissect three of the most important.