Biggest Fixes Cowboys Must Make to Avoid 3-Game Losing Streak

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Every football team faces adversity at some point in the season, and the Dallas Cowboys are certainly seeing theirs right now.

After an excellent 6-1 start to the season, the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders now has them sitting at 1-3 in their last four games with a Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints next up.

The blows keep coming for the Cowboys, too. Dak Prescott was without CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper against the Raiders, and Dallas will now be without head coach Mike McCarthy, who has tested positive for COVID-19, while Trysten Hill is suspended for two games after punching Raiders lineman John Simpson.

The sky isn't falling, though.

The Cowboys are still two games ahead of the Washington Football Team in the NFC East standings. Cooper and Lamb will be back on Thursday, and the offense is still one of the most stacked units in the NFL.

That being said, there are still some adjustments that need to be made to snap the two-game skid before it becomes a full-blown losing streak.