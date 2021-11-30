WWE Gets Real with Promos, Edge and Miz Return, KO's Last Push? More Raw Fallout

WWE Gets Real with Promos, Edge and Miz Return, KO's Last Push? More Raw FalloutNovember 30, 2021
The November 29 edition of WWE Raw wanted to get people talking with some memorable lines. And in a mix of desperation and innovation, the company did not pull punches with some words that felt far too real.
Liv Morgan called out Becky Lynch for being the reason her friends had been fired due to her large contract. These words added depth to the rivalry, but it feels wrong for WWE to use recent releases as part of an angle. Things became even more intense when Edge blamed The Miz for causing John Morrison to be fired.
Neither were true statements, and pulling them out is actively disingenuous.
Edge even made a reference to the All Elite Wrestling promo between CM Punk and MJF last week, in which the former called the latter "a less famous Miz." It was clear WWE wanted to capture the same energy of that, and the end result was good but irreverent.
WWE is pushing to make the most of the talent on the roster. Austin Theory is working with Vince McMahon, AJ Styles is trying to build the future with Omos, and Kevin Owens got himself a WWE Championship match at Day 1.
It was a solid episode that needed to dig deeper than WWE is typically willing to go. However, it also continued to show the flaws in the company's product, with shoot angles overriding genuine stories.
The Miz Is an Odd Challenger for Edge
Edge's return needed to be a big angle because WWE has been desperate for one for months. Anyone could have stepped up to him, from Bobby Lashley to Kevin Owens, but it was The Miz instead.
The A-Lister made an unannounced return to action with Maryse at his side. Luckily, it was an immediate improvement for Miz, who sounded like a threat again while working off a game Edge.
Outside of some shoot lines that did not entirely accomplish their job, this was a strong foundation to build a killer angle that can keep The Rated-R Superstar fresh and raise the standing of The A-Lister once more after a reasonably successful run on Dancing with the Stars.
However, it still feels odd to pair these two together. This will not be the first time these Superstars have met, but few were clamoring to see it. Miz has often been sold as a comedic star rather than a franchise player, and this is unlikely to change that.
It could be what WWE needs, though. Edge vs. Seth Rollins was the hottest angle on SmackDown at a time when Roman Reigns was dominating and Becky Lynch had returned.
If Edge is really interested in elevating Miz, he can do it, and why shouldn't WWE capitalize on the mainstream buzz?
Vince McMahon Teaching Austin Theory Could Be Fun Angle
Austin Theory is a talented young star who has shown repeatedly he works better with a true angle.
Johnny Gargano helped him bring out his personality on NXT, and the 24-year-old has shown that every week on Raw since with a fresh character.
Theory seems like a Superstar on the rise, and pairing him with Vince McMahon is almost guaranteed to raise his standing. If WWE works to develop him past the WWE chairman, he will soon be working as a main event player.
WWE needs talent like that, and McMahon is an easy character to bring in to build him up. The Chairman has proved time and again that he can truly play the role he is needed for. He can get people talking.
As long as the company chief never wrestles again, he can work angles like this for the better of everyone involving. The "golden egg" storyline from Survivor Series was terrible, but there could be a silver lining.
Theory has a rocket on his back, and McMahon is ready to light the fuse.
AJ Styles and Omos No Longer Need Each Other
AJ Styles is so much better than what he has been getting lately. The Street Profits blinded him ahead of their match with The Alpha Academy, and Omos was again the man who had to protect the former world champion.
The Phenomenal One may be smaller in stature than some of his peers, but he's a top-caliber athlete. He can work with anyone and make it work. So, why is he stuck in a dead-end angle that helps no one?
Omos has benefited from working with Styles, but that time is long past. Now, it just feels like The Phenomenal One is going to have to put the big man over and spend the next year rebuilding himself.
There is no world where a talent at Styles' level should be forced to build himself back up. WWE has shown regularly that this is a story it struggles with.
The expiration date on Styles and Omos as a tag team has long passed. Every extra day is another opportunity to humiliate The Phenomenal One in a tag team division that will never get respect, whether he's in it or not.
Kevin Owens Is Making Most of Potential Final Months in WWE
It's happening. After weeks of teasing, Kevin Owens is getting perhaps the last WWE Championship shot of his career. He will face both Big E and Seth Rollins at WWE Day 1.
According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com), the Canadian's WWE contract expires sooner than originally thought, which means he could be main-eventing on January 1 and leaving on February 1.
It is a big move by WWE to put KO in this spot. It could even be an opportunity to do something big. After all the shoot promo lines in recent weeks, it could be the moment to give him a mic to air his own grievances.
WWE wants KO back. He's a top guy with a proven track record who can work with anyone. He is worthy of this spot in a world title match and plenty more he has received over the years. However, he has never been treated like the guy.
The company now has an opportunity to do something special with Owens. If it can pull it off, it might even be enough to get the 37-year-old to re-sign.
Instead, though, this will likely be the final hurrah of a great talent, who will be elsewhere come February. His friends are doing something special in AEW, and WWE has rarely let him be the special talent that he is.