WWE Gets Real with Promos, Edge and Miz Return, KO's Last Push? More Raw Fallout

The November 29 edition of WWE Raw wanted to get people talking with some memorable lines. And in a mix of desperation and innovation, the company did not pull punches with some words that felt far too real.

Liv Morgan called out Becky Lynch for being the reason her friends had been fired due to her large contract. These words added depth to the rivalry, but it feels wrong for WWE to use recent releases as part of an angle. Things became even more intense when Edge blamed The Miz for causing John Morrison to be fired.

Neither were true statements, and pulling them out is actively disingenuous.

Edge even made a reference to the All Elite Wrestling promo between CM Punk and MJF last week, in which the former called the latter "a less famous Miz." It was clear WWE wanted to capture the same energy of that, and the end result was good but irreverent.

WWE is pushing to make the most of the talent on the roster. Austin Theory is working with Vince McMahon, AJ Styles is trying to build the future with Omos, and Kevin Owens got himself a WWE Championship match at Day 1.

It was a solid episode that needed to dig deeper than WWE is typically willing to go. However, it also continued to show the flaws in the company's product, with shoot angles overriding genuine stories.