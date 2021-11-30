Exclusive: King Xavier Woods Talks Singles Run, New Day's Success, G4, and More

4 of 7

Through UpUpDownDown and now G4, Woods has managed to make a name for himself outside of the WWE bubble even while with the company. One of the first people to do that in the wrestling world was, of course, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Rock has been so successful on the silver screen that there is a fair amount of people who aren't aware he started out in the squared circle and not as an actor. The same may eventually be true for John Cena and Dave Bautista, who have both also done exceptionally well for themselves in that realm.

Although The Great One laid the groundwork for guys like Woods to use WWE as a launching pad to bigger things, the King of the Ring is going about things his own way.

"In a sense, [Rock] is a huge inspiration as far as stepping out of wrestling and moving on to your new field, but I'm definitely not looking to follow in his footsteps," Woods said. "I'm looking to make my own footsteps and being the best version of Austin Creed I can possibly be.

"He's definitely a huge inspiration for that and without him stepping out and becoming as big as he's become in Hollywood, it would be a lot harder to do what I'm doing now because people would have a little bit more of that stigma of pro wrestlers just punching each other in the face and yelling on microphones."

If he can continue to wave the flag that wrestlers are tremendously talented and versatile, then it's mission accomplished. And being a WWE Superstar has given him a huge advantage when it comes to his G4 job.

"The more [Rock] does, the better we all look and the easier it will be for us to jump into those fields and I'm hoping I'm able to pull my weight in that same vein," Woods said. "I want to be a soldier of that camp as well and hope that people who come after me are able to jump into other fields easier than they were before.

"Essentially, someone will realize that pro wrestlers are literally money-making entertainers in whatever field you wish them to be in because we learn stage presence, we learn stage combat, we learn how to do interviews with people on the regular. There's things that people in other fields don't get training in and we have all of the training."