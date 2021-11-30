What Team Has the Best Shot at Unseating the No. 1 Georgia in College Football?

John Bazemore/Associated Press

A week ago, maybe less, Ohio State was deemed as the biggest threat to take down mighty Georgia. The momentum was building, and all the ingredients were in place. After months, the Bulldogs finally found a worthy adversary.

And then the Buckeyes lost to Michigan, and that blueprint was (at least for now) temporarily abandoned.

As Georgia heads into the SEC Championship Game with a matchup against Alabama, the question has been reborn.

What team has the best shot at unseating the No. 1 team in college football?

Before we arrive there, here's some context on the Bulldogs' brilliance. This season, Georgia has allowed 83 points. That’s it. While the offense hasn’t been as good, the Bulldogs are still No. 6 in scoring—averaging 40.7 points per game.

And the odds? Well, the dominance is reflective in that as well. After Ohio State’s defeat, Georgia is now an overwhelming -220 to win the national championship at DraftKings.

Can they beat? And if so, by who?

We asked Bleacher Report readers that very question, and they delivered the goods

Let’s explore.

The Obvious And Immediate Elephant in the Room

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

User: @NoSirIDontLikeIt

Suggestion: 'Bama is the only team. That’s the hurdle they have to leap. Facing any other team will be less stressful because Saban won’t be on the sideline. 'Bama plays UGA tough ALWAYS. Beating 'Bama will be a shot of adrenaline to propel a championship for the squad. Let’s get this s--t Dawgs. Good game and respect to all the upcoming competition. GO DAWGS, GATA!

First and foremost, thank you for the meaty answer, @NoSirIDontLikeIt. A lot to unpack there.

Alabama is indeed an intriguing answer. Some might argue it's the only answer.

It's also the only team mentioned that we know will get a crack at the Bulldogs. That comes Saturday in the SEC Championship Game.

Recent history says this is also the right answer. Alabama has won the last six matchups, which includes two SEC Championship Games and one unforgettable national championship.

But this particular installment feels different, and Alabama is an underdog for the first time in 93 games. The last month has shown us that Alabama has weaknesses across the offense line, and less superior skill position talent than normal.

Again, given how much this lost over the offseason, that shouldn’t be a shocker.

Granted, these problems are relative. Most programs would love to have these problems. But the problems are real, and they were pronounced in Alabama’s stunning four-overtime win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Can Alabama beat Georgia? Of course it can. Bryce Young is still plenty capable at QB, and this is still Nick Saban we’re talking about.

Plus, this roster is still largely compiled of former 4-star and 5-star players. Athletically, no matter how un-Alabama-like it has looked at times over the past month, no team can counter Georgia with athletes like this one.

But for the first time in some time, Alabama doesn’t have the bigger, faster and more skilled roster stepping onto the field.

The beautiful thing is the game is days away, and we'll find out soon enough.

A Problem Only a Cowboy Can Solve

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

User: @matty_maher

Suggestion: Oklahoma State. Why? Mike Gundy. He's got something special going this year, and the team plays with a chip on its shoulder. The Cowboys save their best defensive performances and take home the natty!

I don't hate it. In fact, I kind of love it.

Granted, Georgia would be a massive favorite over Oklahoma State in the playoff. And to be honest, at least as things stand now, I don't think I would pick the Pokes to win.

But I do love this conceptually, and Oklahoma State does a lot of things that Georgia does.

When you think about it—and to be clear this is by no means an insult—they are Georgia Light.

OK State's defense isn't up to Georgia's level. No one is. But it likely is the closest thing to it when it comes to comparing potential matchups.

The question for Mike Gundy's team, however, isn't defense. I think Oklahoma State would hold up on that end admirably. It's manufacturing enough offense against an all-time group; that is the issue. And that's where I believe things would come undone.

This matchup is one we could ultimately see. If Georgia beats Alabama and Oklahoma State beats Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game, Oklahoma State might be in a position to grab the fourth and final playoff spot.

If that is the case, Georgia-OK State it is. I'm very much here for that.

The Ohio Pivot

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

User: @BuckeyeMania

Suggestion: CINCY might

To be clear, Cincy almost did. I'll take it a step further; Cincy should have.

When Georgia and Cincinnati met in the Peach Bowl back on Jan. 1, the Bearcats were hip to it. The Bulldogs ultimately scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to gut out a 24-21 win, but Cincinnati showcased that it could match up physically with Georgia.

Now, I know what you're thinking.

But that was last year. And Georgia didn't care about that game.

First, you aren't wrong. This year's version of Georgia is clearly far superior to last year's version. But we also saw a Group of Five team square up with a roster compiled of 5-stars, and that should not be simply glossed over.

This year's Cincinnati team also might be better. The Bearcats are unbeaten heading into the American Athletic Conference Championship Game against Houston.

While there have been some blips along the way, quarterback Desmond Ridder and running back Jerome Ford match up with any other team's quarterback/running back duo in consideration.

That is what should give Cincinnati hope.

Will we see these two pair up once again? That all depends. First and most importantly, Cincinnati must win Saturday against Houston.

Then, and this is a big one, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee must deem a Group of Five team worthy.

If both of those happen, the rematch could be a month (or a little more) away.

A Job for a Michigan Man

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

User: @Wolverine1mil

Suggestion: Michigan can

If the Wolverines can duplicate the performance, emotion and execution we saw Saturday against Ohio State, anything feels possible. That was, in a word, brilliant.

As we fast forward and size up a potential matchup against Georgia, Michigan has an offensive and defensive line that would likely matchup well.

Not perfectly. No one matches up perfectly with Georgia's units this year, although Michigan's physical style would certainly clash nicely. It would also be a joy to watch.

If Oklahoma State is Georgia Light, Michigan is Diet Georgia. Again, this is a compliment.

The Wolverines own the nation's No. 8 ranked scoring defense. That’s even more impressive when you consider they just matched up against the nation’s top-ranked scoring offense.

Michigan also has the No. 13 scoring offense in college football.

At this moment in time, this feels like the right answer. Granted, this seems to change every week during a year like this, and it will likely change by the time next week arrives.

But Michigan has the athletes, style and momentum to at least make things compelling.

Self-Destruction?

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

User: @FsuFan24

Suggestion: Georgia is the only team that can beat GEORGIA

This was not the only suggestion along these lines made in the comments. There were plenty of them. And the more I think about it, the more I tend to agree.

College football could very well do college football things. We know better than to declare a team unbeatable at this point.

But Georgia has built a balanced, special team capable of a perfect season. The defense might go down as one of the greatest ever, and there is simply no counter for it.

Can Georgia lose? Yes.

Will it require the Bulldogs having a really bad day or night for it to happen? It's feeling more and more like this would probably have to be the case.

We'll find out soon enough.