College Football Picks Week 14: Predictions for Top 25 Games on Upcoming Schedul

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Michigan Wolverines could be on a College Football Playoff collision course.

Cincinnati and Michigan are the only double-digit favorites for FBS conference championship weekend. The Bearcats are predicted to win big over the Houston Cougars, while Michigan is expected to blow out the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The line is right for the Big Ten Championship Game since the Wolverines have a significant offensive advantage over Iowa. Cincinnati, however, could find itself in a much more difficult battle with Houston given the Cougars have one of the more potent offenses across the conference title game field.

Houston might give Cincinnati its toughest test of the season, and in a way, that could help the Bearcats' playoff resume.

If Cincinnati and Michigan win, they will be the likely No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in some order as long as the Georgia Bulldogs are still undefeated following their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.