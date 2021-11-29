B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 13

0 of 7

Tony Ding/Associated Press

If you have a rooting interest, Week 13 might've been unkind to your preferences. The final stage of the 2021 regular season featured a couple of College Football Playoff contenders leaving the picture, several long winning streaks ending in rivalries and plenty of shocking games around the country.

But if you could sit back and watch from a neutral perspective, what a weekend for the sport.

Michigan finally dethroned Ohio State, and Oklahoma State toppled Oklahoma. Washington State planted a flag on Washington's field. UTSA fell tantalizingly short of an unbeaten year, and the list goes on.

Best of all? The madness set up a thrilling championship week. We'll get there, but let's start with Bedlam.

If you're new here, hello! Every Monday this season, B/R will distribute a handful of awards. Some will review the previous weekend's slate, and others will preview what's coming up. A few topics might be humorous or downright strange.