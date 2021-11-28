NCAA Football Rankings 2021: Predicting Movers in Week 14 After Latest Results

0 of 3

Tony Ding/Associated Press

The Michigan Wolverines brought about a seismic shift in the college football season Saturday.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh got the better of the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time in six attempts, and by doing so, his team eliminated the Buckeyes from the College Football Playoff conversation.

Michigan's victory should place it into the top three of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which will come out Tuesday.

The first poll movement will come from Sunday's AP Top 25, which should also have the Wolverines move up several places.

Ohio State was the biggest loser of the weekend, and it should tumble a handful of spots. As should the Oklahoma Sooners, whose Big 12 Championship Game hopes were ended by the Oklahoma State Cowboys.