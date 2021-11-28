College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 13

0 of 4

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

This year's edition of Bedlam was huge, because it was essentially a playoff elimination game. And for the first time since 2014, No. 7 Oklahoma State finally defeated No. 10 Oklahoma 37-33 in a wild game in Stillwater to put a cap on rivalry weekend. Although Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and the Sooner offense had one last shot for a last second touchdown pass, the OK-State defense came up huge and sacked the QB on fourth down.

The loss is incredibly costly for Oklahoma—thanks to Baylor's upset victory over Oklahoma earlier in the season, the Cowboys will face no. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Tx.

OU was a preseason Playoff candidate, and instead, the Sooners won't even play for the Big 12 title. In a season that saw the Sooners make a quarterback change midseason from Spencer Rattler to Williams, OU sitting at home on Championship Saturday is a shock.

The Cowboys punched their ticket to the Big 12 Championship game next Saturday with the win over OU. Thanks to that win and Baylor's head-to-head win over Oklahoma, the Pokes will play on conference championship Saturday next weekend.

If Oklahoma State defeats the Bears to win the Big 12, there is a shot for it to make it into the final four.

But it would need some help from teams that should be ahead of it come next Tuesday. It would need Alabama to lose, and most likely Cincy and/or Michigan to fall in their respective championship games. With just one loss to Iowa State on the road earlier this season, an 11-1 conference champion with a title game victory over a top-10 Baylor would make the Cowboys worthy of getting consideration for the playoff.

Bleacher Report's college football crew of David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard each submitted a Top 25 ballot. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

B/R's Top 25 after Rivalry Weekend:

Georgia (Last week: 1) Michigan (5) Cincinnati (4) Alabama (3) Oklahoma State (6) Notre Dame (7) Ole Miss (10) Baylor (9) Ohio State (2) Oregon (12) Oklahoma (8) Michigan State (13) Utah (16) BYU (15) Houston (17) Louisiana-Lafayette (19) Wake Forest (18) Iowa (21) Pittsburgh (20) San Diego State (23) NC State (24) Clemson (25) Arkansas (NR) Kentucky (NR) UTSA (11)

Editors note: Rankings were published before the end of No. 13 BYU at USC.