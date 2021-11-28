College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 13

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 13November 28, 2021
- Georgia (Last week: 1)
- Michigan (5)
- Cincinnati (4)
- Alabama (3)
- Oklahoma State (6)
- Notre Dame (7)
- Ole Miss (10)
- Baylor (9)
- Ohio State (2)
- Oregon (12)
- Oklahoma (8)
- Michigan State (13)
- Utah (16)
- BYU (15)
- Houston (17)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (19)
- Wake Forest (18)
- Iowa (21)
- Pittsburgh (20)
- San Diego State (23)
- NC State (24)
- Clemson (25)
- Arkansas (NR)
- Kentucky (NR)
- UTSA (11)
This year's edition of Bedlam was huge, because it was essentially a playoff elimination game. And for the first time since 2014, No. 7 Oklahoma State finally defeated No. 10 Oklahoma 37-33 in a wild game in Stillwater to put a cap on rivalry weekend. Although Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and the Sooner offense had one last shot for a last second touchdown pass, the OK-State defense came up huge and sacked the QB on fourth down.
The loss is incredibly costly for Oklahoma—thanks to Baylor's upset victory over Oklahoma earlier in the season, the Cowboys will face no. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Tx.
OU was a preseason Playoff candidate, and instead, the Sooners won't even play for the Big 12 title. In a season that saw the Sooners make a quarterback change midseason from Spencer Rattler to Williams, OU sitting at home on Championship Saturday is a shock.
The Cowboys punched their ticket to the Big 12 Championship game next Saturday with the win over OU. Thanks to that win and Baylor's head-to-head win over Oklahoma, the Pokes will play on conference championship Saturday next weekend.
If Oklahoma State defeats the Bears to win the Big 12, there is a shot for it to make it into the final four.
But it would need some help from teams that should be ahead of it come next Tuesday. It would need Alabama to lose, and most likely Cincy and/or Michigan to fall in their respective championship games. With just one loss to Iowa State on the road earlier this season, an 11-1 conference champion with a title game victory over a top-10 Baylor would make the Cowboys worthy of getting consideration for the playoff.
Bleacher Report's college football crew of David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard each submitted a Top 25 ballot. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.
B/R's Top 25 after Rivalry Weekend:
Editors note: Rankings were published before the end of No. 13 BYU at USC.
Who's Hot: The Michigan Wolverines
It's been eight long seasons since Michigan has defeated Ohio State, but Jim Harbaugh finally did it. For the first time since 2011, the Wolverines knocked off the Buckeyes at home, and they did so dominantly, winning 42-27.
Although Michigan had just a 14-13 lead at halftime, the Wolverines pulled away from OSU in the second half. Michigan scored two touchdowns in the third quarter off runs from running back Hassan Haskins to take a 28-13 lead entering the fourth quarter.
It felt like the Buckeyes could come back early in the fourth, however. Running back TreVeyon Henderson scored a one-yard touchdown run to make it 28-20 to cap off a 17-play, 82-yard scoring drive. But Michigan's offense continued to cut through Ohio State's defense with ease on the Wolverines' ensuing drive. Haskins had another rushing touchdown to put Michigan up 35-20 with 9:14 left.
OSU scored a touchdown with 4:45 left to pull within another score, but Michigan countered with, you guessed it, a Haskins rushing touchdown to make it a two-score game with 2:17 left. Haskins finished with 169 yards and a whopping five touchdowns for the Wolverines on the day.
The win over Ohio State is monumental for both head coach Harbaugh and the Wolverines. For Harbaugh, it marks his first win against the Buckeyes as the Wolverines' head coach, a point of contention that caused many to question Harbaugh earning a four-year contract extension in March.
For Michigan, not only does it knock the Ohio State out of the College Football Playoff race, it solidifies the Wolverines' chances of making the Top 4. Michigan should be inside the Top 4 next week, and if it can defeat Iowa in the Big Ten championship game, it will punch its ticket to the playoff.
Who's Not: The Oklahoma Sooners
Fun Fact: Nebraska's the 1st Team in CFB to Lose Nine Games by Single Digits
Oof, things have not gone well for Nebraska this season, folks. That trend continued on Friday, as Nebraska closed out its season by playing No. 16 Iowa at home.
For a majority of the game, it looked as if this game was going to result in a Nebraska win for the first time in five weeks. In fact, the Cornhuskers took a 21-6 lead with 5:54 left in the third off a Logan Smothers one-yard touchdown run.
But things got out of hand drastically quickly for Nebraska late in the game. Following an Iowa 36-yard field goal with 57 seconds left in the third quarter, the Hawkeyes defense blocked a Nebraska punt and returned it for a touchdown to make it a 21-16 game. Take a look at how Nebraska's last four possessions ended: fumble, safety, punt and interception. Iowa scored a touchdown with three minutes left in the game that ended up costing Nebraska the game.
With the seven-point loss, Nebraska officially became the first team in college football history to lose nine games by single digits. Per Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network, Nebraska's combined scoring margin in those games was zero despite going 1-8 in Big Ten play.
The bad news for Nebraska fans? That trend might not be changing any time soon, as the school announced that head coach Scott Frost would be returning in 2022 with a restructured contract. Frost's initial buyout before the season began was $20 million. (!)
What to Watch For: Conference Championship Saturday Could Cause CFP Chaos
It's pretty remarkable just how many of next Saturday's conference championship games have major playoff implications. The biggest one is arguably the SEC Championship, which will feature Alabama and Georgia for the first time since 2018.
It'll be interesting to see who is favored in that game—Georgia is clearly the better team, but the Dawgs haven't defeated Alabama since 2007. It's played the Tide six times since then. If Alabama upsets Georgia, both teams will likely still be in. If Georgia defeats Alabama, that will effectively ruin the Tide's playoff chances.
Elsewhere, Cincinnati will face a talented 11-1 Houston team in the AAC Championship game. It will likely be the biggest test the Bearcats have faced all season, aside from the road game against Notre Dame earlier in the year. If Cincy remains undefeated and wins against the Cougs, the Bearcats will earn a bid as an undefeated conference champion. A loss likely knocks the Bearcats out, unless more conference champions finish with a couple losses.
Although Michigan pretty much solidified its playoff spot by beating Ohio State on Saturday, it's not done just yet. Thanks to Wisconsin losing to Minnesota this week, No. 16 Iowa will represent the Big Ten West in the Big Ten Championship Game. If the Hawkeyes' manage to upset the Wolverines, that may open the door for a Big 12 champion or a team like Notre Dame in the playoff.
Speaking of the Big 12 championship, as we mentioned previously, it will be Oklahoma State-Baylor in the conference championship game. The Pokes still have playoff hopes, if some teams above them manage to lose.