Pac 12 Championship Game 2021: Early Preview, Predictions for Oregon vs. Utah

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Ducks have plenty of ugly tape to watch from their first meeting with the Utes, but much of what doomed them in that game can be corrected.

It starts with tightening up the special teams play. Oregon missed a field goal and had another blocked in the first half. The punt and kickoff teams were also in bad shape. Utah's Britain Covey got 59 yards on two kickoff returns and ended the first half by returning a punt 78 yards for a touchdown to put his team up 28-0. It was a deflating play and essentially wrapped up the game with two quarters still to play.

Oregon also had a terrible time getting off the field on defense, allowing Utah to go 11-of-14 on third-down conversions. They gave up 208 yards on the ground, and Utah running back Tavion Thomas had three rushing touchdowns. Even if the offense had found its footing in the second half, the defense's lapses on third down would have made a comeback all but impossible. The Ducks' own rushing attack will need some improvement as well after managing just 63 yards on 23 carries.

While the Ducks need to do better on the interior battles at the line to beat Utah, a spark on the edge would also be welcome. Star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux had seven tackles in the first meeting but failed to register a sack or a tackle for loss. If the Ducks can improve the run defense, it will allow Thibodeaux more freedom to go after Utah quarterback Cameron Rising and disrupt his solid, but unspectacular, passing game.