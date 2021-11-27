Bowl Projections 2021: CFP Predictions Ahead of Saturday's Key Games

0 of 4

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

Regardless of how it shakes out, Rivalry Week is going to have a big impact on the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Specifically, two games are going to have a direct result in the race to be in the top four. The Game between Ohio State and Michigan will serve as a playoff eliminator. The winner will have the inside track on getting its ticket punched at Indianapolis in the Big Ten title game.

The loser is going to be left hoping the committee puts it in a New Year's Six bowl.

The Big 12 features a similar elimination game. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will meet for their traditional Bedlam matchup with much more on the line than usual.

Oklahoma State is already headed to the Big 12 Championship Game. However, a win over the Sooners would put it in the conference title game with a strong case to vie for the No. 4 spot in the playoffs should it emerge victorious.

Before these games kick off, here's what the playoff matchups could look like based on projected results the rest of the way, as well as predictions for games that will impact the playoff race.