Heisman Watch 2021: Ranking Top Favorites in the Race Entering Week 13

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Entering the final stretch of the 2021 college football season, the Heisman race is most likely down to two contenders.

Looking back at Week 1, the top four favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook were Alabama's Bryce Young, Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei and Georgia's JT Daniels.

Going into the final week of the regular season, only two of those four are still even the starting quarterbacks for their respective teams, let alone Heisman contenders.

Heading into Rivalry Week with Conference Championship Saturday just around the corner, here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State -200

QB Bryce Young, Alabama +150

QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss +2200

RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State, +2800

QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt +4000

The thing that jumps out is the gulf between the top two and the rest of the field. Let's take a look at the field and the current hierarchy.