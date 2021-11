Heisman Watch 2021: Ranking Top Favorites in the Race Entering Week 13

0 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Entering the final stretch of the 2021 college football season, the Heisman race is most likely down to two contenders.

Looking back at Week 1, the top four favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook were Alabama's Bryce Young, Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei and Georgia's JT Daniels.

Going into the final week of the regular season, only two of those four are still even the starting quarterbacks for their respective teams, let alone Heisman contenders.

Heading into Rivalry Week with Conference Championship Saturday just around the corner, here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: