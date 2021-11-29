Biggest Takeaways from Men's College Basketball's Early Season Tournaments

9 of 9

By my count, there were 27 bracketed tournaments in November, and there's simply not enough room to touch on all of them here. But in addition to the eight most noteworthy tournaments, here are a few other thoughts and observations from other events.

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Utah State's Justin Bean might be the biggest mid-major star in the nation. The Aggies lost three of the five starters from last year's NCAA tournament team, most notably big man Neemias Queta. But that evidently just opened the door for Bean to blossom. In the three wins over Penn, New Mexico State and Oklahoma, Utah State's power forward averaged 24.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 69 percent from the field and 5-of-8 from distance.

Paradise Jam: Hello, Colorado State. While Utah State got an at-large bid to last year's dance, MWC foe Colorado State just barely missed the cut. But the Rams are looking like an early tourney candidate after consecutive wins over Bradley, Creighton and Northeastern to win the Paradise Jam. David Roddy was sensational with 93 points in the tournament. He was particularly lethal in the 95-81 statement win over Creighton, hitting seven triples en route to 36 points.

Roman Legends Classic: Virginia's Kadin Shedrick is a name to know. The big man barely played last year as a freshman, but with Jay Huff, Sam Hauser, Trey Murphy and Justin McKoy all out of the picture, Shedrick is now UVA's starting center. He's not much of a scoring threat, but he is a certifiable problem for opposing teams in the defensive paint. In the wins over Georgia and Providence in Newark, Shedrick had a combined total of nine blocks as the Cavaliers limited their competition to 47.5 points per game.

Charleston Classic: The Bonnies are no joke. St. Bonaventure got out to an inauspicious start to the season, struggling in the first half of wins over Siena and Canisius. Those early woes continued in the form of halftime deficits against both Boise State and Clemson in Charleston. But the Bonnies rallied to win both of those games before just destroying Marquette in the championship. Pivotal big man Osun Osunniyi racked up 27 points, 29 rebounds, 10 blocks and six assists during the tournament. Of course, they turned around and lost at home to Northern Iowa over the weekend, so the jury's still out on whether this team has Sweet 16 potential.

Fort Myers Tip Off: E.J. Liddell needs some help. Ohio State's 6'7" power forward has been absurdly good through the first six games, averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game. But in spite of Liddell's Herculean efforts, the Buckeyes lost to Xavier before heading to Fort Myers, barely beat Seton Hall and then lost to Florida. No teammate of Liddell's is currently averaging double figures, and Ohio State might finish in eighth place in the Big Ten if that doesn't change.

Jacksonville Classic: Florida State is going to be just fine. The 71-55 loss to Florida back on the first Sunday of the regular season was a bit alarming, as was the subsequent close call at home against Tulane. But the 'Noles and their ridiculously deep rotation steamrolled Loyola Marymount and Missouri by a combined margin of 51 points.

Las Vegas Invitational: San Francisco is 8-0 for the first time since 1976. The Dons entered this event with wins over Davidson and Nevada already to their credit, and they proceeded to defeat Towson and UAB in Vegas to keep the undefeated season going. Fifth-year senior leader Jamaree Bouyea had a rare off night against the Blazers while the Dons committed 23 turnovers, but they still managed to get the job done. What an incredible first few weeks of the season it has been for the top half of the West Coast Conference.