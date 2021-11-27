Winners and Losers from Week 13 of College Football

3 of 12

This is the way rivalries were meant to be played, where the inexplicable happens at every turn and we're treated to an ending few will forget.

No, the Iron Bowl wasn't pretty on Saturday, but it was pretty ridiculous, all the same.

When the ball of "What's happening?" finally unfurled, Bryce Young's two 2-point conversion passes to John Metchie III gave Alabama a 24-22 survival in four overtimes in a game where seemingly little went right. It was an unbelievable finish to a game that saw the 20-point underdog Tigers dominate for much of the game.

Those two conversion attempts were great, but Heisman Trophy hopeful quarterback Bryce Young shrugged off a poor performance thanks to relentless pressure all day and pieced together a drive for the ages that will go down in Crimson Tide lore.

Trailing 10-3 with a little more than a minute and a half left in the game and backed up on his own 3-yard line, Young went to work. The reason he had that much time was a costly mistake by AU running back Tank Bigsby, who ran out of bounds to give Alabama more time to drive.

Young would make them pay. He started with a 22-yard completion to Metchie on 3rd-and-10, added a 21-yard pass to Ja'Corey Brooks, a 14-yarder to Jahleel Billingsley and a 28-yard scoring toss to Brooks to tie it with 24 seconds left. He had some timely runs sprinkled in there, too.

In overtime, though the teams traded blows, Young made more plays, and Alabama escaped Auburn with a shot at a national championship still in tact. The Tigers played without starting quarterback Bo Nix and had just 159 offensive yards, but the defense stood tall much of the game until the end.

"I can't put it into words," UA coach Nick Saban told the CBS crew after the game. "For the guys to keep fighting like they did and to have the 90-something yard drive to tie it up and get it into overtime. I'll tell you what, the players, I'm so proud of the way they competed in the game and fought. We said that's what we wanted to do at halftime, and I couldn't be prouder of them. It's unbelievable."