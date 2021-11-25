Heisman Watch 2021: Latest Race Predictions Entering Week 13

2 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Stroud has been getting a ton of attention for his performances over the past couple of weeks, and Bryce Young is right there with him.

The Alabama signal-caller has thrown more touchdowns (38) and fewer interceptions (three) than Stroud and even has a pair of rushing touchdowns to boot (Stroud doesn't have any). He's been lighting teams up and taking care of the football over the latter half of the season, with 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his past five games.

It certainly seems like Young could be considered a front-runner for the award, and it's possible the oddsmakers have it all wrong. If there's a case to be made against Stroud and for Young, it might be the supporting cast, per ESPN staff:

"Stroud also benefits from playing behind arguably the nation's best offensive line and throwing to undeniably the nation's best wide receiving corps.

"Many quarterbacks likely would put up big numbers when throwing to wide receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, tight end Jeremy Ruckert and others. Stroud also didn't light up two of the better Big Ten defenses he faced in Penn State and Nebraska, two games Ohio State largely won because of its own defense."

Now, Alabama has plenty of talent around Young on offense, so it might not hold sway with the voters salivating over Stroud's recent performances. Then again, Young is coming off a monstrous showing of his own, throwing for 559 yards and five touchdowns against Arkansas in Week 12.

So how does Young take the Heisman? Well, if he can manage to put a dent in Georgia's overwhelming, marauding, top-ranked defense in the SEC title game on Dec. 4, he could well win the trophy. The Bulldogs have given up just seven offensive touchdowns all season long. If Young pushes that into, say, double digits and gets a win, he will get plenty of love from Heisman voters.