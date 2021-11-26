NBA Power Rankings: Stephen Curry, Golden State Playing Like Vintage Warriors

0 of 30

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are giving us some deja vu this season.

After two seasons outside the playoff picture, they aren't just the best team in the NBA, they're dominating the league in a way we haven't seen since, well, the 2015-16 Warriors.

And more help may be on the way.

This week, ESPN's Nick Friedell wrote, "Golden State Warriors swingman Klay Thompson participated in a full team practice on Tuesday for the first time since tearing his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and his right Achilles in November 2020."

If Thompson is anywhere near his old self, it's tough to imagine anyone catching this team in the 2021-22 regular season. While there's plenty of movement behind them, their spot atop the power rankings is more than safe.

