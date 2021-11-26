Ranking Michigan and Ohio State's Best Players Since 2000

0 of 10

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

When you think of The Game, a specific clash between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes might come to mind. But for many college football fans, the historic rivalry is all about the players.

Yes, the Buckeyes have dominated the rivalry during the past two decades. Including the vacated 2010 win—because, well, let's be serious here—Ohio State is 17-3 in the series since 2000. Still, the Wolverines have showcased some elite talent along the way.

Leading into 2021's showdown, let's remember the best of the best.

The focus is solely on college performance with an emphasis on players who spent multiple seasons at Michigan or Ohio State from 2000 to today. NFL production is not considered.