Biggest Matchups for Raiders in Thanksgiving Showdown vs. Cowboys

0 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of a few NFL teams that desperately need a victory.

Las Vegas enters its Thanksgiving Day clash with the Dallas Cowboys on a three-game losing streak and in danger of falling too far out of the AFC West and wild-card races.

The Raiders' offense has not found its groove during the losing run. They have not produced more than 16 points in a single game and they committed seven turnovers.

The good news for Las Vegas is that Dallas does not come into AT&T Stadium on a hot streak and it is dealing with some injuries.

Dallas' 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs from Week 11 presented the Raiders with a blueprint to beat the NFC East leader.

Las Vegas needs its pass-rush to move Dak Prescott out of the pocket and make life hard on Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to leave Texas with a holiday victory.