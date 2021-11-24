Biggest Matchups for 49ers vs. Vikings in Crucial NFC Playoff Race Showdown

0 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have steamrolled through their five victories with a dominant rushing attack.

Kyle Shanahan's team ran for over 100 yards in each of its wins this season and produced a season best of 171 rushing yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

San Francisco's rushing offense will be put to the test on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, which held three of their last four opponents under 100 yards on the ground.

The battle in the trenches could decide Sunday's battle at Levi's Stadium, and the result will affect the NFC wild-card race.

San Francisco and Minnesota both come into Week 12 with 5-5 records. The Vikings sit in the No. 6 seed over the New Orleans Saints in seventh and the Niners in eighth due to a better conference record.

The 49ers can alter the tiebreaker dynamic if they solve a unit that has brought the Vikings success over the last month.