3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 11 Loss

Hyped as a heavyweight battle between two Super Bowl contenders, Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs was supposed to be a slugfest. But it was only the Chiefs that did much slugging, as they physically dominated the Cowboys in the trenches, flustered Dak Prescott and the offense and held Dallas out of the end zone.

What had the makings of a shootout on paper was anything but, as Kansas City held on for a 19-9 win. The Cowboys, meanwhile, lost by double digits for the second time in three games.

For the Chiefs, this game could be a sign that the previous week's blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders really was a turning point. For the Cowboys, it showed that there's a big difference between being the NFC East favorite and being a elite team.

The Cowboys were not at full strength, but good teams find ways to win short-handed. On Sunday, Dallas was out-coached, outplayed and outmuscled by a team that knows what it takes to win in big games.

Here's what we learned during Dallas' Week 11 loss to Kansas City.