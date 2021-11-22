College Football Picks Week 13: Predictions for Top 25 Games on Updated Schedule

0 of 3

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The college football world will be fixated on two rivalry clashes with plenty of College Football Playoff ramifications Saturday.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines take center stage in the first window of games. Ohio State is coming off a thrashing of the Michigan State Spartans at home, a game in which quarterback C.J. Stroud increased his stock in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Michigan has not beaten the Buckeyes in the Jim Harbaugh era, and it is winless in the series since 2011.

Saturday's other important rivalry matchup pits the Oklahoma Sooners against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in one of the final Bedlam matchups while both schools are in the Big 12. Oklahoma State has an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff. It needs some help along the way, but if it beats Oklahoma and wins the Big 12 Championship Game, it could make a case for the No. 4 seed.

Oklahoma fell off the playoff radar through its loss to the Baylor Bears. It needs a lot of help to reach the top four, and the only way that can happen is if it wins Bedlam.