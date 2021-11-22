3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 11 Win

1 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

Nick Chubb had missed three of the Browns' previous five games, including their Week 10 loss to the New England Patriots after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. But whenever the running back is on the field for Cleveland, he takes the offense to another level, like he did Sunday.

In the second quarter, Chubb scored the Browns' lone touchdown of the game, hauling in a five-yard pass from Baker Mayfield to stretch their lead to 13-0. He finished with 22 carries for 130 yards and two receptions for 14 yards as he powered a Cleveland offense that otherwise had a bit of a down day.

Chubb also came through when the Browns needed him most. They were trying to protect their 13-10 lead late, taking over at their own 20-yard line with 2:29 to go. On that drive, Chubb ran the ball five times and picked up three first downs to close out the game.

"It definitely feels good, but it is not all me," Chubb said, per Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. "It starts up front with the guys like Joel [Bitonio] blocking for me and opening up holes. It is definitely a team effort."

But Cleveland's running game is much better when Chubb is out there, especially with Kareem Hunt (calf injury) still sidelined. Chubb once again proved how much of an impact he can make with yet another impressive performance.