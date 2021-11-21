WWE Survivor Series 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

As one of its longest-running events on the calendar, you would expect WWE to put a lot of thought and effort into Survivor Series. Unfortunately, this year's show was built up quickly.

That doesn't mean it won't be a good show. WWE Superstars have a reputation for taking a pay-per-view with a weak build and turning it into a stellar showcase of their talents.

The theme of this event has become all about brand warfare. SmackDown and Raw will put their champions and teams of five up against each other to see which show can get the most wins.

There are no stakes and no prizes for the winning brand, so it's all about pride. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's Survivor Series PPV.