WWE Survivor Series 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card
As one of its longest-running events on the calendar, you would expect WWE to put a lot of thought and effort into Survivor Series. Unfortunately, this year's show was built up quickly.
That doesn't mean it won't be a good show. WWE Superstars have a reputation for taking a pay-per-view with a weak build and turning it into a stellar showcase of their talents.
The theme of this event has become all about brand warfare. SmackDown and Raw will put their champions and teams of five up against each other to see which show can get the most wins.
There are no stakes and no prizes for the winning brand, so it's all about pride. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's Survivor Series PPV.
Survivor Series Card
- Roman Reigns vs. Big E
- Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus
- Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Carmella and Queen Zelina vs. Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Toni Storm and Shayna Baszler
- Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte
- RK-Bro vs. The Usos
- 25-man Battle Royal
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch Survivor Series. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on Peacock and WWE Network.
More Survivor Series Thoughts
While Survivor Series is known for its traditional elimination matches, the two most interesting bouts on the card are one-on-one contests.
Big E vs. Reigns and Lynch vs. Flair are the two matches with the most buildup and storyline behind them. In the case of the women's bout, WWE has used years of past interactions to help strengthen the buildup.
Big Money Becks and The Queen have supposedly had a real-life falling out and WWE has tried to capitalize on those rumors to make the match feel as real as possible.
For Reigns and Big E, this is more about The New Day vs. The Bloodline than anything else. The Usos and New Day have years of history between them, but their most recent encounters have had more to do with Woods and Reigns than anyone else.
The rest of the card is the usual stuff. Nakamura vs. Priest and The Usos vs. RK-Bro received little to no attention before the PPV, and the teams for the elimination matches were named and then changed a few times right up until the final SmackDown before the PPV.
This show seems like one you could skip on paper, but sometimes the best matches happen out of nowhere, so it's probably worth taking three hours to check it out.