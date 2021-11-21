College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 12

0 of 4

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Week 12 might be best remembered as Statement Saturday.

Ohio State showed why it's always been the Big Ten favorite, Cincinnati provided a timely reminder about its upside and Alabama had a record-setting day on offense. Michigan State and Oregon, however, made it clear they won't be in the running for the College Football Playoff with ugly losses.

Some statements are good. Others are bad. And every one is reflected in the latest B/R Top 25.

Bleacher Report's panel of college football writers—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard—each submitted a Top 25 ballot. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

B/R's Post-Week 12 Top 25

1. Georgia (Last week: 1)

2. Ohio State (4)

3. Alabama (2)

4. Cincinnati (3)

5. Michigan (6)

6. Oklahoma State (8)

7. Notre Dame (9)

8. Oklahoma (12)

9. Baylor (13)

10. Ole Miss (10)

11. UTSA (15)

12. Oregon (5)

13. Michigan State (7)

14. Texas A&M (14)

15. BYU (16)

16. Utah (24)

17. Houston (17)

18. Wisconsin (T-18)

19. Louisiana (20)

20. Pitt (T-21)

21. Iowa (T-21)

22. Wake Forest (11)

23. San Diego State (23)

24. North Carolina State (NR)

25. Clemson (NR)

Others receiving votes: Kansas State, Arkansas, Kentucky