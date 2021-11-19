3 Takeaways from Falcons' Week 11 Loss

0 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Do not let the Atlanta Falcons' 4-6 record deceive you.

They are one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Arthur Smith's team was outclassed in every area of the field in Thursday's 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

Atlanta managed a season low 165 total yards, and it committed a season high four turnovers. To make matters more embarrassing, all three of Atlanta's active quarterbacks threw an interception.

The Falcons looked more like a team that is fighting for the No. 1 overall pick than one with a slim chance to qualify for the postseason.

If the Falcons did not beat the New York Giants, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins earlier in the season, Thursday's loss would have made their Week 12 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars a battle for a top-three draft pick.