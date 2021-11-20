Winners and Losers from Week 12 of College Football

10 of 10

Andy Manis/Associated Press

Even on a day when they play well, when they go on the road and take on a hot Big Ten team and their quarterback goes down in the record books, Nebraska finds a way to lose.

It's hard to see how Scott Frost continues to keep his job.

But he is still there, finding a way to screw up even quality performances. Two weeks after firing four assistants to secure his job for another year, the Cornhuskers outplayed Wisconsin in Camp Randall Stadium at times, but they couldn't seal the win.

The Badgers kept them at arm's length, and after Nebraska tied the game at 28-all late in the fourth quarter, but a porous 'Huskers rush defense allowed a 53-yard scoring scamper from Braelon Allen with 2:37 left to break the tie and win the game, 35-28.

Allen was the star of the game, rushing for 228 yards and three touchdowns to keep Nebraska tumbling and his team surging. The Badgers did not play a pretty game on Saturday, allowing way too many receivers to get behind the defense and more big plays than you're used to seeing in a Wisconsin game.

Adrian Martinez became Nebraska's all-time leader in total offense in the game and was brilliant at times. But in typical Martinez fashion, he threw two costly interceptions as well, which has been the story of his uneven career.

Wisconsin survived to win their seventh consecutive game and continue to seize momentum in the Big Ten West. They are on a collision course with Ohio State in the conference championship game. Nebraska, meanwhile, dropped to 3-8, and it seems inevitable a coaching search looms, likely within the year.