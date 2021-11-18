Bulls' Top Takeaways from 1st Month of 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Among the Chicago Bulls faithful, pessimists and optimists have one thing in common.

They both undersold what Chicago could do in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Bulls, who have had a losing record each of the past four seasons, spent big this summer to change their fate—and to appease All-Star scoring guard Zach LaVine, who will be one of the most sought-after players in 2022 free agency. So far, so great on both fronts.

Chicago has twice as many wins (10) as losses (five), LaVine has substantial support with scoring and distributing and the Bulls are making noise that resonates far beyond the Windy City limits.

With one month of the campaign in the books, let's spotlight the top takeaways from this fast-rising team.