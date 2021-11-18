Knicks' Top Takeaways from 1st Month of 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Last season's New York Knicks were inspiring, relentless, fun and hard for opponents to hang with.

This year's group is different.

Not necessarily worse, if only because it's too early in the 2021-22 NBA season to make that call. But the offense leads the defense now, and that's an issue when the offense can be erratic.

Maybe the Knicks wind up being better balanced after the mentality change, but it could be some tough sledding before that point. For now, these areas stand out after the campaign's first month.