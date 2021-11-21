Playing Keep or Swap with Every NBA Team's Most Tradable Player

1 of 30

Untouchables: Trae Young

Outside Young, perhaps no player has as much upside on the Atlanta Hawks as the 22-year-old Cam Reddish. Despite this, the third-year wing still finds himself in a reserve role.

Even with De'Andre Hunter expected to miss the next two months because of wrist surgery, Reddish has remained the sixth man as a scorer off the bench. He and Hunter are both extension-eligible this offseason, and money could start to get tight with Young, John Collins, Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter already signing new deals.

Still, moving Reddish now seems foolish. He's shooting a career high from three (35.7 percent) and is still on his rookie deal through 2022-23. Reddish is also needed now more than ever, with Hunter sidelined, and he should get a bigger bite of the offensive apple.

The 6'8" guard/forward has always packed a lot of defensive potential as well and just hit the 100-game mark for his career despite being in his third season.

It's too early to give up on Reddish, who should only continue to break out with Hunter absent.

Trade or Keep: Keep