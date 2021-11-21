Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Big E and WWE Survivor Series 2021 Card

1 of 7

Whether it's simply a means to get a large number of Superstars on the card or it's to break a potential tie between Raw and SmackDown, WWE has once again set up a Battle Royal for the Kickoff.

This time, 25 Superstars have been chosen to tenuously honor The Rock after his debut took place 25 years ago at Survivor Series 1996.

The winner of this match doesn't need to have any ties to The Great One, though. In fact, with this lineup, it's essentially impossible for that to happen.

Previous Survivor Series kickoff Battle Royal matches have meant essentially nothing in the long run, so anyone could win, and it wouldn't be earth-shattering. However, it's always smarter to pick the bigger names, as someone like Shanky has a significantly smaller chance to win compared to Cesaro.

Omos may be the favorite because of his size, but if enough people team up, he could be taken out. His sacrifice may lead the way for his tag team partner, AJ Styles, to win, but that's a complete toss-up prediction. You might as well flip a coin—WWE might even literally do that to determine the winner.

Prediction: AJ Styles wins.