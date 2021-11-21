Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Big E and WWE Survivor Series 2021 Card

Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Big E and WWE Survivor Series 2021 CardNovember 21, 2021
The best of Raw and SmackDown will collide Sunday at WWE Survivor Series 2021!
This annual November pay-per-view is a battle for brand supremacy featuring each show's champions against their counterparts for bragging rights, as well as the traditional elimination matches and a 25-man dual-brand Battle Royal to kick things off at 7 p.m. ET.
Who is most likely to walk away victorious in each match and establish their brand's superiority?
Before the show unfolds, let's make one final round of predictions!
25-Man Battle Royal
Whether it's simply a means to get a large number of Superstars on the card or it's to break a potential tie between Raw and SmackDown, WWE has once again set up a Battle Royal for the Kickoff.
This time, 25 Superstars have been chosen to tenuously honor The Rock after his debut took place 25 years ago at Survivor Series 1996.
The winner of this match doesn't need to have any ties to The Great One, though. In fact, with this lineup, it's essentially impossible for that to happen.
Previous Survivor Series kickoff Battle Royal matches have meant essentially nothing in the long run, so anyone could win, and it wouldn't be earth-shattering. However, it's always smarter to pick the bigger names, as someone like Shanky has a significantly smaller chance to win compared to Cesaro.
Omos may be the favorite because of his size, but if enough people team up, he could be taken out. His sacrifice may lead the way for his tag team partner, AJ Styles, to win, but that's a complete toss-up prediction. You might as well flip a coin—WWE might even literally do that to determine the winner.
Prediction: AJ Styles wins.
Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Damian Priest has been on a roll in 2021. He's been active on most episodes of Raw and has lost only a handful of times, mostly in multi-man matches.
Shinsuke Nakamura has had a great year too. Being in the position he's in with the Intercontinental Championship is already a feat most people don't achieve in their careers, whereas he's done it on several occasions. Throw in winning Baron Corbin's King of the Ring crown, and he's far from a slouch.
However, Nakamura's suffered more overall losses, which proves he's not being protected as much. Given how there are no stakes Sunday and the only thing that matters is the perception of the wrestlers, it makes more sense for Priest to come out on top to keep his strong win-loss record intact.
Prediction: Priest wins.
Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
The Usos are one of the best tag teams in WWE history, while RK-Bro have found a synergy that works extremely well for them.
Both teams have a claim to winning this match and are more than capable of capturing victory in a straight-up contest on any given night, which makes this difficult to choose. So if Raw or SmackDown needs another point, that could be how the winners of this contest are determined.
However, if The Usos are able to cheat and get away with it, that could give them the edge. Considering how much emphasis has been put on Roman Reigns being the top of the food chain, it would also make sense for Jimmy and Jey to win to honor the family too.
Prediction: The Usos win.
Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have fought each other what feels like a thousand times. They have traded wins, so they are essentially on an equal playing field.
That's what makes this intriguing, along with both being heels, so there isn't a definitive person to root for. Admittedly, though, The Man is once again much more of the fan favorite in comparison to The Queen.
Considering the backstage drama surrounding Flair, WWE might book her to lose out of spite. It's not as though she wouldn't still be champion and the most prominently featured woman on Friday nights anyway.
Prediction: Lynch wins.
WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns
If Roman Reigns had to be the "champion of choice" for Royal Rumble winner Edge to pick for WrestleMania, there's no way he's walking out of this champion vs. champion match a loser.
Big E has made some progress since winning the WWE Championship in September, but those strides pale in comparison to how Reigns has been booked as the definitive biggest star in the company.
For his whole gimmick as Tribal Chief to continue, he needs to keep winning matches like this to assert his dominance. By hook or by crook, he's going to either make Big E tap out or spear him into oblivion.
Prediction: Reigns wins.
Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
In typical fashion with Survivor Series teams, none of the wrestlers comprising them get along. That is most apparent this year with the women's teams, which have been fractured from the moment they were announced.
For each connection like Shayna Baszler and Natalya working well together, you have Sasha Banks and Shotzi at odds with one another.
What may be a bigger factor than anything else in determining a winner here is whether WWE wants to properly set up Liv Morgan as a more viable contender for the Raw Women's Championship. She's next in line to face Lynch, but The Man's already pointed out how little Morgan's accomplished. Every time she seems poised for a push, she comes up short and goes to the back of the line.
It would do wonders for Morgan to be a survivor and win for Team Raw. She has the most to gain out of anyone in this match. Toni Storm isn't even in the same position to challenge Charlotte Flair, yet Storm has at least won the Mae Young Classic and NXT UK Women's Championship.
Logic doesn't always apply to WWE booking, but Team Raw should squeak out a victory here.
Prediction: Team Raw wins.
Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Just as the women's elimination match may come down to setting up Morgan as a stronger contender for Lynch, the men's match may do the same.
Looking at Team Raw, there is already a baked-in Triple Threat between Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and WWE champion Big E. That's been building and should take place sometime in December or at WWE Day 1, if the feud can be stretched out that long.
The blue brand, though, has to set up someone to fight The Tribal Chief. The two best options for that are Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy, who have shown synergy in recent weeks. If they can keep that going, they could find themselves as the two survivors of Team SmackDown and the winners of this match.
Both would make for great challengers to the universal champion at Day 1 or even the Royal Rumble, and a win here would be a perfect way to justify why they should be next in line for a title opportunity.
Prediction: Team SmackDown wins.
