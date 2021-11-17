B/R Recruiting: Potential Impact CFB Players in the Transfer Portal, Part 1

0 of 11

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For anybody who doesn't take the transfer portal seriously by now, well, come out from the dark ages. The portal watch essentially became a separate college football recruiting season with the passing of the immediate-eligibility, one-time transfer rule in April.

While the portal can be overused and doesn't always include happy endings for the entrants, it's far from a scrap heap.

Massive producers who played elsewhere a year ago are everywhere. From Heisman Trophy front-runner Kenneth Walker III to Alabama Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Jameson Williams, some of the biggest stars of 2021 were portal finds.

Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oto'o, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and receiver Wan'dale Robinson, Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren and Tay Martin and SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai are a few more, and that's just guys from the past year.

So, who are some candidates to be this year's prize finds? Several potential impact players are already in the portal, and questions surround big names such as Spencer Rattler and Quinn Ewers.

Check back next week for a look at 11 more transfers in Part II of this series.