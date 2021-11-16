Every WNBA Team's Biggest Need This Offseason

3 of 12

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

For the second season in a row, the Sun's season ended in the semifinals. For the majority of the 2021 regular season, the No. 1-seeded Sun were favorites to be the last team standing. Before its 2021 playoff run, Connecticut ended its regular season on a 14-game win streak. Well, what happened? The team with the best defense all season long struggled to contain the Sky's dangerous offense that finally put the pieces together at the right time.

In a panel discussion breaking down Connecticut's surprising exit from the playoffs, Sun play-by-play commentator Brendan Glasheen explained that a lack of a challenge and adversity during the regular season didn't prepare Connecticut for the type of punch the Sky threw at them in the semifinals. "The Sun were never really in spots during the regular season in which they needed clutch shot-making and/or execution," he said.

While Connecticut was without Alyssa Thomas for the majority of the season, the club added her back into the fold during the final week of the regular season. However, she didn't have enough time to mesh with the rest of the core in actual game situations.

But presumably, a more glaring issue was the lack of production from the Sun's backcourt in Game 4. Without Briann January in the lineup, the Sun were short on three-and-D options, January's bread and butter. Defensive stalwart Jasmine Thomas shot 21.4 percent from the field in a game where Connecticut didn't score more than 17 points in a quarter in the final three frames.

Looking ahead, do the Sun need to get not only more offense in their backcourt but also more youth?