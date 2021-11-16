Bowl Projections 2021: Updated CFP Predictions for Week 12

2 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Georgia is probably the only team in the country right now that should feel secure that it is in the tournament. The Bulldogs have been dominant all season, and they only have Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech left on the regular-season schedule.

The Dawgs defense was once again dominant in Week 11. They held the Vols rushing attack to 1.5 yards per carry on 36 rushing attempts. They actually gave up a season-high 17 points, but the fact that's their season-high tells you all you need to know about the unit.

It's a footnote when you consider the offense put up 41 points of its own and averaged 6.7 yards per carry.

Georgia could lose in the SEC Championship Game and still get into the playoff. All it has to do at this point is show up and play—and not get upset by Charleston Southern or Georgia Tech.

The fourth seed is going to be hotly contested and debated, per usual. Notre Dame was ranked ninth the last time the committee delivered its rankings, but it has one of the easiest paths to making it through the rest of the regular season unscathed.

The Irish will face a pair of 3-7 teams in Stanford and Georgia Tech, and their only loss came against Cincinnati, a team that is in good shape to get in if it remains undefeated.

Notre Dame's resume is sure to create controversy. It's anchored by wins over UNC, Wisconsin and Purdue, which might not hold up against other teams' signature wins but has helped it have the third-ranked strength of record by ESPN's metrics.

Gary Barta's words from the latest batch of rankings should have Irish fans feeling good.

"If Notre Dame just keeps winning, we'll have to see what happens with Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan that are above them," the selection committee chair said.

Since then, Oklahoma has lost to Baylor. Michigan State and Michigan both have Ohio State on the docket and a conference championship if they get past the Buckeyes.

Notre Dame could simply be the last team standing.