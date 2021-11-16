Raw vs. SmackDown: Who Has Better Champions Entering WWE Survivor Series?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Although the annual battle for brand supremacy holds no stakes, one thing fans can count on every November at WWE Survivor Series is exceptional in-ring action, particularly when it comes to the clash of champions.

Since 2016, WWE has paired off the titleholders from Raw and SmackDown in matches against each other. The Raw and SmackDown tag team champions will collide along with the women's champions from each brand, the intercontinental champion with the United States champion, and finally the WWE champion with the universal champion.

This year will be no exception and all of the champion vs. champion matches on tap for this Sunday are bound to be barn-burners given who will be involved. Each one of them will have the chance to cement their superiority and prove why they represent the better brand.

On paper, it's debatable as to whether Raw or SmackDown has the stronger champions. It's dependent on how they've been booked, how many successful title defenses they've had, if they've had any memorable matches and notable storylines, among other factors.

Before they wage war at Survivor Series, let's look at each set of champions from WWE's two biggest brands in an attempt to determine who has the advantage.