What Top 2021 Heisman Trophy Contenders Must Do to Catch the Favorites

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Consistent excellence is the most succinct way to describe Young's season. He's thrown multiple touchdowns in every game and only fallen short of 8.0 yards per attempt in two.

Heading into Week 12, he ranks eighth in yards per attempt (9.3), 13th in yards per game (302.5) and third in touchdown passes (33). Young has guided the Crimson Tide to a 9-1 record, and he didn't play badly in that shortcoming against Texas A&M. A loss is a loss, but Young won't be dinged for 369 yards and three scores any more than the other favorites are for respectable games in their respective losses.

Young could use a signature moment, but he has several good chances left. Alabama finishes the year opposite Arkansas, Auburn and—with one victory in either of those games—against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

The nation's leading in both rushing yards per game (147.3) and touchdowns (17), Walker has assembled a brilliant year for a surprise contender. Michigan State holds a 9-1 record.

Next up, though, is arguably his most important game.

If he outperforms Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud in an MSU victory on Saturday, that'll provide a massive boost to Walker's candidacy. He already has a Heisman moment with 197 yards and five touchdowns in the comeback win over Michigan.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Early in the season, continuing to include Stroud amid a rough stretch felt oddly polarizing. That might be an anecdotal experience, but he's nevertheless established himself as a favorite.

Last weekend, Stroud thrashed Purdue's hopes of an upset with 361 yards and five touchdowns. He's now up to 337.3 yards per game with 9.8 per attempt and 30 scores, all of which are top-six marks in the FBS. Stroud has only tossed five interceptions too.

Ohio State's final stretch of Michigan State, Michigan and potentially the Big Ten Championship Game is challenging, but a few strong performances will lock in Stroud's status as a top candidate.