College Football Picks Week 12: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

0 of 3

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Saturday's Big Ten showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans kicks off a three-week stretch in which at least one game between Top 25 teams will feel like a playoff quarterfinal.

The pair of Big Ten East sides come into the clash in Columbus, Ohio with one loss each. A second loss would derail the playoff hopes of either program.

Ohio State enters Week 12 in much better shape than Michigan State since it produced one of its best performances of the season against the Purdue Boilermakers, who upset Michigan State in Week 10.

If Ohio State wins on Saturday, it is not out of the clear yet since it has to visit the Michigan Wolverines and then play in the Big Ten Championship Game.

At minimum, a win on Saturday would eliminate one contender from the playoff hunt and provide some clarity to that picture.

If Michigan State wins, it would be in the driver's seat to represent the Big Ten East in Indianapolis.

For the Spartans to win on the road, they need to fix some defensive holes that have popped up in the last few weeks.