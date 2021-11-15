3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 10 Win

1 of 3

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Mac Jones keeps getting better every week, while Rhamondre Stevenson continues to prove he should have a large role in the Patriots offense. Both rookies had impressive showings on Sunday, as they're leading the team to success now and providing a ton of optimism for the future.

Jones went 19-of-23 for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He got New England on the board with a three-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Henry with 26 seconds to go in the first quarter, which was only the beginning of his efficient performance. Jones' completion percentage (82.6) was the best of his rookie campaign, and it was also his first three-touchdown game.

"He's wired a different way," Pats wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said of Jones, per The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn. "He's just relaxed, and I think that's how we all need to play. He's not thinking about the next play. He's not thinking about the last play. He's thinking about the current play. That mindset can take you far in this league."

Meanwhile, Stevenson got more opportunities in the running game because Damien Harris was inactive because of a concussion. Stevenson capitalized, recording 20 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Before this game, he had only one touchdown all season and had rushed for more than 26 yards in a game only once.

With Jones and Stevenson both improving and excelling, there's a lot of potential for the Patriots offense to have plenty of future success.